Bulldogs Working for Playoffs

VICKSBURG, Mich. -- Vicksburg quarterback, Garrett Ketelaar, has been memorizing the Bulldogs' offense since 7th grade, when his brother was the quarterback.

This year, it is his team to lead as the Bulldogs hope to do something that has never been done before at Vicksburg, win a district title.

