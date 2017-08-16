Car rolls over along SB US-131

Posted 2:31 PM, August 16, 2017, by , Updated at 02:33PM, August 16, 2017

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say no one was injured Wednesday in a rollover crash along US-131 in Kent County.

The crash happened on southbound 131 south of 10 Mile Road.

Michigan State Police tell FOX 17 that the driver of a car swerved to miss another vehicle that cut them off.  The car rolled over and went into a ditch.

Both of the people in the car were able to get out of the vehicle. They were not injured but were taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said.

The other vehicle did not stop at the crash scene, according to police.

 

