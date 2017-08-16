Chix Return Young Team

Posted 11:38 PM, August 16, 2017, by

ZEELAND, Mich. -- Zeeland East was a fairly young team last year when they made it to the division three playoffs, and this year the Chix are looking forward to having a bunch of those guys back including senior quarterback, Keegan Ensing, to lead the offense.

The Chix open their season on the road against Saginaw Swan Valley.

