Cruise ankle break halts ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ production

Posted 3:40 PM, August 16, 2017, by

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 20: Actor Tom Cruise attends "The Mummy Day" at Hollywood & Highland on May 20, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Production has shut down on “Mission: Impossible 6” due to star Tom Cruise’s broken ankle. Paramount Pictures said Wednesday that production will go on hiatus while Cruise makes a full recovery.

Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt for the film during its London-based shoot.

TMZ posted a video Sunday that showed a tethered Cruise leaping to a building, hitting its side and then crawling over the top and running away. After he finished the take, Cruise is seen limping, though he was able to rappel back to the building he jumped from.

The 55-year-old actor is known for performing many of his own stunts.

The studio says that the film remains on schedule to open on July 27, 2018.

