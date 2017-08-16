× Man charged with murder after dismembered body found in forest

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man accused of killing another man and dismembering his body earlier this month is now charged with murder.

Anthony Blamer Jr. is also facing charges of armed robbery in the death of D’Anthony Keenan. The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s office says they believe Keenan was killed in Muskegon County.

Investigators believe Blamer tried to steal money and possibly Keenan’s vehicle before Keenan was shot and killed during an altercation.

After he was killed, authorities say Blamer admitted to mutilating Keenan’s body, removing his head and hands and leaving them in a garbage bag near the intersection of 184th and McKinley. Keenan’s body was found by hunters in the Manistee National Forest in Newaygo County.

Police say Keenan’s family identified his remains through a birthmark.

Blamer was previously charged with mutilation of a body in the case.