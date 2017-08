× Man wanted for questioning in string of crimes

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for your help locating a man they say is wanted for questioning in multiple criminal investigations.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for help locating Justin Wayne Rogers, 32, of Ionia.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Justin Rogers should contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office via Central Dispatch at 616-527-0400, or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.