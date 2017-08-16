Michigan man dies trying to spread father’s ashes in Lake Superior

AU TRAIN, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man has died on a boating trip he was taking to pour his father’s ashes into Lake Superior.

WLUC-TV reports that 59-year-old Robert Louis died shortly after he and six other passengers fell out of their wooden kit boat near Au Train on Sunday.

Louis’ brother, John Louis, says the group was out to honor the final wishes of the brothers’ father, who died two weeks ago after battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Michigan State Police say the six other boaters were rescued and were being treated for hypothermia. The Alger County Sheriff’s Department found Robert Louis’ body Monday.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

John Louis says his brother “devoted his whole life to. … making sure dad was taken care of.”