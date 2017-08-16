Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Construction will be starting in a busy part of Grand Rapids in the next six months.

Plans for a new movie theater, hotel and mixed-use development are all getting the green light.

The Downtown Development Authority and the City Commission unanimously approved phase one of the Studio Park Project.

The project will also bring more affordable housing, parking, and road construction.

The plans call for the extension of Ottawa Avenue to Cherry Street, but the on ramp to US 131 along with the parking under the s-curve will be untouched.

2. The Wings of Mercy will be hosting its 4th annual Runway 5K Run and Walk at the West Michigan Regional Airport in Holland.

Participants will be able to run on the runway and take part in other activities at the event.

There is a $30 sign-up fee, with a portion of the funds going towards the travel expenses.

There will be free airplane flights for kids ages 8 to 17, a pancake breakfast, a silent auction and other attractions.

3. The tiny house movement is a trend of the past, the newest living trend around the country if more portable with RV’s.

Chad Neff from American RV in Grand Rapids says they’re seeing an increase in young people buying RVs, but not for recreational uses.

Many young professionals are opting to live in an RV instead of the standard apartment or starter home.

Although most RVs are the size of a coach bus, you don’t need a special license in order to drive them. All you need is a valid Michigan driver’s license

4. Amazon has launched its new “Amazon Instant Pickup” service geared towards college students.

Amazon Prime customers can now order form a limited list of basic items that range from snacks and hygiene products to phone chargers and Amazon devices.

They can then pick up their order in two minutes at five staffed locations across the country, all near college campuses.

The closest one in West Michigan is on the campus of Ohio State University in Colobus, Ohio.

While there are only five spots now, Amazon says it has plans to expand the pickup locations to 22 more college locations as early as next week.

5. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but Belgium seems to have scrambled that idea and turned it into a massive achievement.

Organizers held the annual Giant Omelette event this week. Hundreds flocked to the local event, watching as nearly 10,000 eggs got cracked and thrown together in an oversized pan with oil, bacon, and green onions, making one massive omelette.

The event comes after an egg crisis in European nations, where many eggs were found to have been treated with a pesticide.