Physical and mental benefits of breastfeeding

August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month, but when the topic is discussed among mothers there are plenty of speculations and questions about it's benefits.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner, and breastfeeding specialist Angela Helder, discuss the benefits breastfeeding has for babies and moms.

Breastfeeding provides the necessary nutrients that a baby needs to fully develop in proper proportions. Breast milk changes in volume and composition so it meets the needs of the baby at each stage of growth. Babies can easily digest breast milk, plus it helps them have healthier weights as they grow. Breastfeeding also decreases the risk of diseases like diabetes, cancer, and obesity.

Moms also receive many benefits when they breastfeed their baby. By breastfeeding, moms can easily form a mental and physical bond with their baby. Women also return to their pre-pregnancy weight quicker and have a decreased risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

While breastfeeding is considered the best option for feeding a baby, it isn't always an option for mothers. Sometimes it isn't physically possible for a mother to breastfeed, or they aren't mentally able to bring themselves to do it.

Helder says it's okay for moms to not breastfeed their baby, formula still has plenty of nutrients that will help babies grow big and strong.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner and her blog. Read more.