Police: Man charged with murder in beating death of grandmother

Posted 11:04 AM, August 16, 2017, by , Updated at 11:09AM, August 16, 2017

Matthew Nelson Malleaux (Photo from Kent County Sheriff’s Department)

SPARTA, Mich. — Sparta Police say a man is charged with murder in the death of his 85-year-old grandmother.

Police tell FOX 17 that Matthew Nelson Malleaux, 23, was charged Tuesday in the beating death of Anne Parker.  Emergency responders were called Aug. 7 to the home where the two lived in the 100 block of Clark Street.   Officials say they were sent to the home by Parker’s medical alert device.

Malleaux allegedly attacked emergency personnel when they arrived at the home.  According to police, he was intoxicated when he was taken into custody.

Parker’s obituary says she died Aug. 8.

This is a developing story

 

