Man charged with murder in beating death of grandmother

SPARTA, Mich. -- Sparta Police say a man is charged with murder in the death of his 85-year-old grandmother.

Sparta Police tell FOX 17 that Matthew Nelson Malleaux, 23, was charged Tuesday in the beating death of Anne Parker.

Emergency responders were called Aug. 7 to the home where the two lived in the 100 block of Clark Street. Officials say they were sent to the home at about 5 a.m. because of Parker's CareLink medical alert device.

Malleaux allegedly attacked emergency personnel when they arrived at the home. According to court documents, officials say he kicked at a police officer and

threw a concrete lawn statue at a paramedic after yelling at them to get off his property.

He then allegedly barricaded himself inside the home. Police looked inside the house and saw an unconscious woman on the floor and forced their way inside, according to court documents.

Malleaux was tasered and taken into custody. Police say he was intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

After his arrest, Malleaux allegedly told investigators that he confronted his grandma in her bedroom because her CareLink alarm was going off and the argument turned into a physical fight.

According to court documents, Malleaux said he grabbed Parker by the shoulders and "violently shook her and head-butted" her. The fight continued into the living room, and Malleaux says Parker may have tripped and fallen on the stairs. He admitted to "drinking heavily" and said he took ecstasy two days prior to the incident, according to the court documents.

Parker's daughter told investigators that her injuries included a collapsed lung, dislocated shoulder, bruised spleen and a fractured C7 bone. Parker died Aug. 8 after undergoing surgery, according court documents.

Malleaux is being held behind bars without bond. He was initially charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and assaulting/resisting police before being arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge.