Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- You can see more than 600 quilts on display and get hands on with different educational seminars at QuiltWeek 2017.

It's going on Aug. 16th- 19th at the DeVos Place Convention Center.

More than $50,000 in prizes is to be awarded for quilting excellence.

New technology: Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get involved with quilting classes: