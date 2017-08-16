Richard Spencer group wants to speak at MSU

Posted 5:33 PM, August 16, 2017, by

ALEXANDRIA, VA - AUGUST 14: White nationalist Richard Spencer speaks to select media in his office space on August 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. Spencer, head of the National Policy Institute and self-described creator of the term "alt-right," announced his intention to speak at rallies at Texas A&M University and the University of Florida in September. Spencer attended this past weekend's violent protests at the University of Virginia that left at least three people dead and dozens injured. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(AP) — Michigan State University says it hasn’t decided whether to rent space to a group headed by white nationalist Richard Spencer.

The university says it’s reviewing a request by the National Policy Institute closely “in light of the deplorable violence” in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend. But the school also says it doesn’t make decisions on access to public space based on what someone thinks or says.

In a statement Wednesday, Michigan State says granting access doesn’t mean it endorses the “messages that might be delivered there.” The university says diversity is a source of strength at the East Lansing, Michigan, campus.

Meanwhile, the University of Florida is denying a request by the group to rent space on campus for a September event.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • RG

    There is no diversity on college campus’s. They are full of leftist that will protest and get violent with anyone who disagrees with them.

    Reply