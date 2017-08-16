Hundreds of beautiful quilts on display at AQS QuiltWeek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quilters and crafters are pouring into Grand Rapids to enjoy some of the best in international quilt and textile artistry at the AQS QuiltWeek.

The American Quilter's Society QuiltWeek show is expected to have 15,000 people to gather at DeVos Place to see the beauty and art of more than 650 quilts from all over the world.

The event will have a variety of workshops about quilting, sewing techniques, materials, patterns and more taught by some of the best quilters in the industry. There will also be over $50,000 in prizes and awards for guests and the best quilters.

Dozens of vendors will be at the event selling materials and sewing supplies for avid quilters, or for those wanting to learn.

AQS QuiltWeek will take place from August 16-19, with tickets being sold at the door.

For more information on vendors, workshops, and quilters, visit quiltweek.com.