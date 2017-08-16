Senior Class Set to Lead Rams

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- The Rockford football team were OK Red champions a year ago and this year are looking to their seniors to lead them to the playoffs once more.

Jason and Bret checked in with the team before their first game is Thursday, August 24th at the Big House against Saline.

