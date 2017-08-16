Jason and Bret checked in with the team before their first game is Thursday, August 24th at the Big House against Saline.
Senior Class Set to Lead Rams
-
Rockford boys lacrosse set to play 14-time defending state champion Brother Rice
-
Dykema ready to lead GR Christian in 2017
-
Rockford girls lacrosse relies on experience in pursuit of 5th straight state championship
-
Rockford Lacrosse Beats Brighton 12-5 in State Quarterfinals
-
Rockford MSP post holding open house for 100th anniversary
-
-
FHC Girls Soccer Wins Districts
-
Rockford Olympian to run in Fifth Third Riverbank Run
-
Vikings Ready for Week One
-
Rockford students rally behind substitute teacher after his wife dies in fire
-
Ex-Rockford coach sentenced for secretly filming girls
-
-
Morning Buzz: Design a jersey for the K-Wings
-
Grandville tops West Ottawa in lacrosse regional 7-6
-
Grandville and Caledonia play to 2-2 tie