× Shots fired at Grand Rapids home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– No one is hurt after someone opened fire at a home on the northwest side of Grand Rapids overnight.

It happened Wednesday morning around 1:40 a.m. That’s when police say someone fired around six shots at a house near 5th St. and Alpine Ave N.W.

Officials say an adult and a child were in the home at the time of the shooting, however no one was hurt.

No suspects are in custody at this time.