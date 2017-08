Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VICKSBURG, Mich. -- Vicksburg quarterback, Garrett Ketelaar, has been memorizing the Bulldogs' offense since 7th grade, when his brother was the quarterback.

VICKSBURG, Mich. -- Vicksburg High School quarterback Garrett Ketelaar has been memorizing the Bulldogs' offense since the 7th grade, when his brother was the quarterback.

This year it is his team to lead, as the Bulldogs hope to do something that has never been done before at Vicksburg: win a district title.