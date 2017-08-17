Mini-golf like you’ve never seen before; Great Lakes Glow Golf opens in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new mini-golf course opening up that's completely unique compared to any other course in Michigan. Players can now test their putting skills in the new glowing black-lit course at Great Lakes Glow Golf in Grand Rapids.

Great Lakes Glow Golf has a classic 18-hole mini-golf course, except that all game play take place under black lights. Each hole has a unique artsy design themed around West Michigan, with each course glowing bright neon colors underneath the black lights.

Once players have conquered the course, they can head to the arcade and play dozens of modern and vintage video games.

Great Lakes Glow Golf is also a great place for birthday parties and team-building events too. They have a private party room for smaller groups, or bigger groups can rent out the entire building for a few hours.

The grand opening takes place on Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Great Lakes Glow Golf is located at 3494 Plainfield Avenue Northeast.

For more information on their hours or to schedule a tee time, call (616)-279-2111 or visit greatlakesglowgolf.com.