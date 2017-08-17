Former village treasurer arrested for embezzlement

HERSEY, Mich. — Police have arrested a former village treasurer in Osceola County after they say misappropriated funds were discovered.

Michigan State Police said Thursday afternoon that the former treasurer for the Village of Hersey was arrested after an embezzlement investigation. That investigation happened back in June.

Police say misappropriated funds were found during a regularly scheduled audit of the village’s finances. A state police detective later led an investigation of the activity and turned over their findings to the Osceola County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office decided to authorize charges of embezzlement by a public official and embezzlement/diversion of taxes/public moneys.

The former treasurer was arrested Thursday. Their identity is being withheld until they are formally arraigned.