For more information, click here.
GrandJazzFest this weekend
-
MSU Gran Fondo this weekend
-
Morning Buzz: Grand Rapids pools and water parks now open
-
‘Stamp Out Hunger’ event hits record numbers for Feeding America
-
River Bank Run returns to Grand Rapids
-
“We’re making progress”: Consumers Energy estimates power restoration
-
-
Colon Magic Camp nearly sold out
-
Fifth Third Ballpark hosting special sporting event this weekend
-
Try these Michigan-made wines to celebrate Michigan Wine Month
-
Roofing begins with customer service at Summit Point Roofing
-
‘Connor’s Friends’ at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
-
-
Women, Wine and Wedges at Pigeon Creek Golf Course
-
Renew Mama Studio Summer Workshops
-
2017 Mayor’s tree of the year