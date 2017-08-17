× House collapses due to fire, crews protect neighboring homes

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It took multiple units to contain a fire that collapsed one structure and damaged two additional homes in Battle Creek Thursday morning.

Crews arrived to the scene on Fourth Street, to a totally involved fire with one home already collapsed from the blaze. The heat radiating from the fire began to damaging the neighboring homes, so according to officials, those on the scene set up two handlines to defend the structures.

After an aerial and ground response, the units were able to extinguish the flames with just the one home being a total loss.

The amount of damage done to the nearby houses is unknown.

This incident is still under investigation.