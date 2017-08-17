Love jazz? Here’s the lineup GrandJazzFest this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music lovers from all over West Michigan will be heading down to Rosa Parks Circle to listen to the smooth sounds of jazz at the 6th annual GrandJazzFest.

GrandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival, featuring 11 notable jazz performers as well as up-and-coming artists.

Here's the lineup of performers for this year's event:

Friday, August 19

12:30 p.m. - Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra with Edye Evans Hyde

2:00 p.m.- Terry Lower / Jazz Expedition Sextet

3:30 p.m.- Ed Stone and the Flowmasters

5:00 p.m.- Tumbao Bravo

6:30 p.m.- Bryan Lubeck

8:00 p.m.- Richard Elliot

Saturday, August 20

1:00 p.m.- Jazz Student Band – Blushing Monk

2:30 p.m.- The Isaac Norris Project

4:00 p.m.- organissimo

5:30 p.m.- Four80East

7:00 p.m.- Nate Harasim & NILS featuring Brandon Willis

The 6th Annual GrandJazzFest is happening August 19 and 20 in Rosa Parks Circle.

For more information, visit grandjazzfest.org.