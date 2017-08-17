Man arrested for punching, throwing milk crate at son

LEELANAU COUNTY, MICH. — A Michigan man is under arrest for allegedly assaulting his own teenage son.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home in Kasson Township late Wednesday evening after getting a call about a possible doemstic assault. When they arrived on scene they determined a 50-year-old man had gotten into an argument with his 16-year-old son.

Deputies say their investigation showed that the teenager had returned to the family home earlier in the day after being out with his mother. When the two got home the father and son started getting into a verbal argument.

The two involved were apparently out in their driveway when the dad became angry and threw a milk crate at his son. Police say he then punched the teen in his face.

The son had injuries on his head and to other parts of his body.

The 50-year-old father was arrested for domestic abuse and lodged at the county jail.