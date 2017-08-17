× Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has died after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Kalamazoo Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Around 3:45 a.m. officers responded to the crash to find one vehicle rolled over with the deceased driver inside.

The driver of the second vehicle, according to police, was able to climb out of his vehicle to receive medical assistance and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation and officials are withholding the name of the deceased at this time.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Kalamazoo Avenue until further notice.