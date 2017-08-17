Man struck, killed by Amtrak train

Posted 5:29 AM, August 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:50AM, August 17, 2017

LAWTON, Mich. — A man has died from his injuries after deputies in Van Buren County say he was struck and killed by an Amtrak train.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night near Lawton.

According to police, the train was traveling west en route to Chicago when it struck the man, who is reported to be in his twenties.

The train was delayed for a few hours while officials investigated the scene.

This occurrence is still an open investigation, and it is unclear what led up to it.

