Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 17

1. There are big changes coming to one of Grand Rapids’ scenic eating spots. Mangiamo, the Gilmore Collection’s Italian Restaurant, is transitioning into a special events destination called “Paddock Place.”

It’s named in part for the historic Augustus Paddock Mansion the restaurant resided in.

The restaurant is stopping operations on Sunday, after 12 years.

Employees have been offered transfers to other Gilmore Collection properties.

2. Systems International, a company that makes food trucks, is moving their manufacturing from China to Walker, Michigan.

The company makes eco-friendly food trucks that can run on solar power. Say goodbye to those loud generators, because they have a device that replaces those.

The corporate headquarters is based in New York, but they’re investing more than $13 million in its West Michigan locations.

The change is expected to bring about 30 new jobs.

3. Grand Rapid’s very first Cat Café is opening today!

It’s a coffee shop combined with a cat adoption center. Guests can come in, enjoy a cup of coffee, and read a book with a furry friend on your lap.

The number one goal of the Happy Cat Café is to help cats find loving homes.

The café is located on Division Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.

If you’re interested in stopping by, the owners recommend calling ahead and making a reservation.

4. Looks like the Powerball Jackpot is going to hit half a billion dollars, there are still no winners for the big prize.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday were 9, 15, 43, 60, 64, with the Powerball being 4.

The grand prize pool has been growing since June 10, meaning there have been 19 straight drawings with no winner.

The current jackpot would be the 8th largest U.S. lottery prize of all time.

5. Cedar Point just announced the world’s first “hyper-hybrid” roller coaster on Wednesday.

Steel Vengeance will replace the Mean Streak, making it the world’s fastest and tallest hybrid roller coaster in the world.

A hybrid coaster is one with a wooded frame and steel tracks.

Steel Vengeance will be open sometime in 2018.