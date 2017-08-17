MSU denies white supremacist’s request to speak on campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University says it has denied a request to rent space to a group headed by white nationalist Richard Spencer.

The university says in a release that the decision to deny the National Policy Institute’s request “was made due to significant concerns about public safety in the wake of the tragic violence in Charlottesville last weekend.”

The school says it consulted with police before making the decision.

On Wednesday, the University of Florida also denied a request by the group to rent space on campus for a September event.

MSU’s full statement issued Thursday reads:

The Associated Press contributed to this report