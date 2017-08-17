Pirates Ready to Reload for 2017

Posted 10:34 PM, August 17, 2017, by

WESTPHALIA, Mich. -- The division 7 state champions, Pewamo-Westphalia, won their first state title in 2016 and are working hard to get back there in 2017.

The Pirates kick off their tough schedule with Monroe Saint Mary's Catholic Central a week from today.

