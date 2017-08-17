× Probation for man who tweeted threats against Jewish people

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of tweeting anti-Semitic mass shooting threats was sentenced to two years probation.

A jury convicted David Lenio, 29, for malicious use of telecommunications in June. The judge gave him a probation sentence, giving him credit for the 4 months he did in jail. He was also told to stay away from synagogues and schools, as well as not use computers.

He was found not guilty for aggravated stalking and using a computer to commit a crime.

Lenio was arrested in 2015 in Montana for similar threats, and released to his parents in Grand Rapids under the condition he didn’t use social media. Lenio’s father says he suffers from a mental illness.