SATURDAY ONLY: Discounts on adoption fees at Humane Society of West Michigan

On Saturday, the Humane Society of West Michigan will be working on emptying the shelters by offering discounts on a variety of animals like Veronica.

Veronica is a 2-year-old Terrier/ American Pitbull mix who loves to be pet and cuddled. She's very friendly with people, but she'd probably do best with a family that doesn't have any other pets.

Veronica, along with many other dogs, will have a discounted adoption fee for the Clear the Shelter event on Saturday, August 19. Adoption fees will be the following prices on Saturday only:

Adult dogs (5 months- 7 years): $145

Senior dogs (7 years and older): fee waived

Adult cats (5 months- 7 years): $10

Senior cats (7 years or older): fee waived

Rabbits: $10

Puppies and kittens to not qualify for this discount.

The Humane Society of West Michigan will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for pre-approved applicants, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public. To get pre-approved to adopt an animal, visit HSWM before the event to fill out an application and meet with an adoption counselor.

For more information on Veronica or the Clear the Shelters event, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.