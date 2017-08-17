SATURDAY ONLY: Discounts on adoption fees at Humane Society of West Michigan

Posted 1:05 PM, August 17, 2017, by

On Saturday, the Humane Society of West Michigan will be working on emptying the shelters by offering discounts on a variety of animals like Veronica.

Veronica is a 2-year-old Terrier/ American Pitbull mix who loves to be pet and cuddled. She's very friendly with people, but she'd probably do best with a family that doesn't have any other pets.

Veronica, along with many other dogs, will have a discounted adoption fee for the Clear the Shelter event on Saturday, August 19. Adoption fees will be the following prices on Saturday only:

  • Adult dogs (5 months- 7 years): $145
  • Senior dogs (7 years and older): fee waived
  • Adult cats (5 months- 7 years): $10
  • Senior cats (7 years or older): fee waived
  • Rabbits: $10

Puppies and kittens to not qualify for this discount.

The Humane Society of West Michigan will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for pre-approved applicants, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public. To get pre-approved to adopt an animal, visit HSWM before the event to fill out an application and meet with an adoption counselor.

For more information on Veronica or the Clear the Shelters event, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s