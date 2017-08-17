Shania Twain coming to Van Andel Arena in 2018

Posted 11:30 AM, August 17, 2017, by

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 16: Shania Twain performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center on June 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shania Twain is coming to Grand Rapids next year as part of her ‘Now’ tour.

Twain will be at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.  She’ll be at Detroit’s Little Caesar Arena on Friday, June 15, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. for the Grand Rapids date.  Pre-sale tickets will be available Aug. 22 for those who pre-order a “tour bundle” on Twain’s website.

Twain previously stopped in Grand Rapids in 2015.  Her new album Now is scheduled for release Sept. 29.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s