Shania Twain coming to Van Andel Arena in 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shania Twain is coming to Grand Rapids next year as part of her ‘Now’ tour.

Twain will be at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. She’ll be at Detroit’s Little Caesar Arena on Friday, June 15, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. for the Grand Rapids date. Pre-sale tickets will be available Aug. 22 for those who pre-order a “tour bundle” on Twain’s website.

Twain previously stopped in Grand Rapids in 2015. Her new album Now is scheduled for release Sept. 29.