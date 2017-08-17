Trump defends Confederate statues

Posted 10:07 AM, August 17, 2017, by

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 15: US President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. He fielded questions from reporters about his comments on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia and white supremacists. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says it’s “Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart” with the removal of Confederate statues and monuments around the country.

Local and state officials have renewed pushes to remove Confederate imagery from public property since the violence and death of a woman in Charlottesville, Virginia, during a white nationalist rally over the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue.

Baltimore and other cities have already removed or covered up Confederate statues.

Trump in a Thursday tweet called them “our beautiful statues and monuments” and said “you can’t change history, but you can learn from it.”

“Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!” Trump continued. “The beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!”

3 comments

  • J.B.

    ““The beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!””
    Sure they can be replaced..by statues of Al Sharpton,Guadalupe,J.Z,Hillary Clinton,Al Gore,anything LGBTQRSTU.etc and any other person or character that is deemed acceptable to these book burning,history hating morons.
    “Proud American” now equals Racist Bigot right wing hatemonger to the far left racist bigot hatemongers,
    Truly amazing how a group who pitches themselves as a diversity loving anti-hate kumbaya peace love and chicken grease .etc type of people…would just as soon as hang and lynch anyone who disagrees with their point of view as they themselves practice fascist zealot style censorship and suppression of anything and everything that they deem inappropriate…..
    The complete and utter hypocrisy and hubris of these people is unbelievable.

