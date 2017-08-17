Wildcats Plan to Stick Together

LAKEVIEW, Mich. -- Lakeview football hasn't won a playoff game in nearly 15 years, but the Wildcats have a promising team in 2017 with a number of returners offensively and defensively.

The team hopes they can make it further this year be remaining together as a family.

