The team hopes they can make it further this year be remaining together as a family.
Wildcats Plan to Stick Together
-
David Kool takes over as boys basketball coach at Holland Christian
-
Montague Returns with Experience
-
Elderly driver dies in 3-vehicle crash near Edmore
-
Kent City hosting 7-on-7 to help Veterans Home
-
‘One mom, one year:’ A mother’s mission to raise money for college tuition
-
-
K-Central looking for ‘one more’ to get to the playoffs
-
Jogger allegedly attacked from behind while out on Portage trail
-
East Grand Rapids beats Battle Creek Lakeview to advance to the regional final
-
Battle Creek Lakeview sweeps Gull Lake to win SMAC East title
-
Two charged after fleeing police, slashing K9
-
-
Ben Stiller reunites ‘Dodgeball’ cast for charity fundraiser
-
Class ring found in lake, returned to owner 35 years after being lost
-
GVSU softball team riding 19-game win streak