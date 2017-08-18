× Delton man sentenced to prison for girlfriend’s death

HASTINGS, Mich. — Almost a year after his arrest, a Delton man has been sentenced for the death of his girlfriend.

According to the Barry County Circuit Court, Douglas Allen Wortinger is sentenced to serve 20 to 60 years in prison for the death of his girlfriend Karnisa Lynn Wisniewski who was found dead on Sept. 12, 2016.

During the investigation, officials reported that Wortinger and Wisniewski were seen fighting near the Fish Lake boat landing the day before Wisniewski was found dead in a trailer near the 5400 block of Lindsey Road in Delton.

Wortinger has already served 357 days in prison.