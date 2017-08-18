Kalamazoo Native Derek Jeter Welcomes Birth of Daughter

Posted 3:48 PM, August 18, 2017, by , Updated at 03:50PM, August 18, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Derek Jeter stands next to his Monument Park plaque with his wife Hannah during his number retirement ceremony at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The captain’s team just got a little bigger.

Retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah have welcomed their first child. According to a tweet Friday from The Players’ Tribune , the media platform founded by Jeter, Bella Raine Jeter was born Thursday.

Her birth came as the 14-time All-Star closes in on a new job. Jeter is a limited partner in an ownership group led by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman that has a $1.2 billion agreement in place to buy the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.

