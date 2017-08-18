× New free library for Kalamazoo kids opening

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Take a book, give a book that is the concept behind the new library set to open in Kalamazoo.

The Little Free Library will open Saturday with a celebration at the pavilion in Arcadia Creek Festival Place at 2 p.m.

“Over the past eleven years I have watched children enjoy the playground and thought a Little Free Library might encourage families to read together and add a little more joy to their lives,” said Downtown Kalamazoo Inc. committee member Deb Killarny.

This library is a type of book exchange where members of the community can come pick up a book and leave one behind for someone else. The concept was created in 2009 and has spread across the nation.

The library will be located at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place playground, where the books will be located in a refurbished telephone stand.