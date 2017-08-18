New free library for Kalamazoo kids opening

Posted 10:27 AM, August 18, 2017, by
Courtesy CNN

KALAMAZOO, Mich. —  Take a book, give a book that is the concept behind the new library set to open in Kalamazoo.

The Little Free Library will open Saturday with a celebration at the pavilion in Arcadia Creek Festival Place at 2 p.m.

“Over the past eleven years I have watched children enjoy the playground and thought a Little Free Library might encourage families to read together and add a little more joy to their lives,” said Downtown Kalamazoo Inc. committee member Deb Killarny.

This library is a type of book exchange where members of the community can come pick up a book and leave one behind for someone else.  The concept was created in 2009 and has spread across the nation.

The library will be located at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place playground, where the books will be located in a refurbished telephone stand.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s