Police investigating rash of home break-ins

IONIA, MICH.– Police in multiple counties are investigating after they say a string of houses were broken into while residents were home.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety is working alongside Michigan State Police and various other police departments to investigate the series of crimes.

Police say the break-ins have occurred over the past few weeks with many of them while residents were at their homes.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety is reminding people not to leave their homes or cars unlocked.

Anyone who believes they may have information about these crimes is asked to contact their local law enforcement.