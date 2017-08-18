× Roadways to experience increase in travelers for solar eclipse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wearing the right eye protection isn’t the only safety precaution officials are advising for the Solar Eclipse Monday. Michigan State Police and Michigan Department of Transportation are advising drivers to also be safe as an increase in travelers is expected.

Michigan will only host a partial eclipse it will still be a sight to see, and although drivers may feel like stopping to take a look officials say to do so responsibly.

“Public safety is our priority,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the Michigan State Police. “We ask that motorists keep moving and avoid stopping in traffic or alongside the road, which could be very dangerous. If you are going to stop, please find a safe location to park.”

An increase in travel is expected as people go south to catch a glimpse of the full solar eclipse, so officials are asking travelers to slow down and plan enough time to reach their destination.

“This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime event and many Michiganders will make their way south to the best viewing locations,” said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle. “Allow yourself extra time to reach your destination and make sure you have a safe viewing spot.”