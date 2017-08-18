Teen missing in Van Buren County, possibly with stolen vehicle

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from home.

Ariel Wescott left her home in the 37000 block of County Road 681 in Bangor Township between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, her father told police. She reportedly left a note saying she got a ride to a friend’s house and would be home Thursday morning.

When she failed to show up Thursday, her father contacted her friend’s parent and learned that she had not been there and they had not heard from her, according to a release.

He later discovered that a key to his Chevy Trailblazer was missing from his key ring. When he checked on the vehicle, which was parked in Dowagiac, it was gone.

Officials say the man believes his daughter got a ride to Dowagiac and then stole the SUV.

Ariel is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 118 pounds with shoulder-length sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. She is in need of medication and does not have it, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The stolen vehicle is a maroon 2004 Trailblazer with an expired Michigan disabled plate 3222J2, police said.

Anyone with information on Wescott’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269-657-3101.