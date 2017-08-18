× Three children safe after vehicle crashes into apartment building

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three children passengers are safe after being involved in a crash on Thursday where the vehicle crashed into one of the buildings at Brookmeadow Apartments on 44th Street in Georgetown Township.

A witness told police that the driver had pulled off from 44th Street into the parking lot before accelerating forward at approximately 40 miles per hour.

According to police, the vehicle went over the curb, hit a UPS box before striking the building. The driver of the vehicle sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The children in the vehicle told police that the female driver said she wasn’t feeling well leading up to the crash.

The incident is still under investigation, however, police believe that the driver had a reaction to the pain medication she was recently prescribed.