Virginia gov bars demonstrations at Lee statue

Posted 5:27 PM, August 18, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 25: Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe looks on during a 'State of the States' event at the Newseum, January 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has signed an executive order temporarily banning any public demonstrations at a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.

McAuliffe signed the order Friday, saying it was necessary after a deadly white nationalist rally over a Lee statue in Charlottesville.

The Lee monument in Richmond is in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue, an iconic boulevard with several other Confederate statues. McAuliffe said allowing any large demonstration there would “create a safety hazard in the current circumstances.” The city was once the capital of the Confederacy.

Earlier this week a group supporting the preservation of Confederate monuments in Richmond canceled its plans to hold a rally next month because of the potential for violence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments

  • steve

    The site of a peaceful demonstration by young people on Thursday is now off limits to future demonstrations. What’s the matter, McAuliffe? Does a demonstration that is peaceful, a demonstration where nobody got hurt,or a demonstration that didn’t blame Trump for everything wrong in the world,not fit into your game plan? Can’t take a chance a group of young people who get it right might show up again, huh?.

    Reply
  • kelly

    I think the headline should read Virginia Gov TEMPORARILY bans…Get it!!! IT’s TEMPORARY.. I.E. NOT A PERMANENT BAN. Way to spin the story.

    Reply
    • steve

      Kelly, see how long this “temporary” ban lasts. It’ll last until McAuliffe no longer needs it to further his Presidential aspirations. He’s a typical modern left-winger. You don’t get to be chairman of the Democratic by being honest.

      Reply
    • steve

      Kelly, see how long this “temporary” ban lasts. It’ll last until McAuliffe no longer needs it to further his Presidential aspirations. He’s a typical modern left-winger. You don’t get to be chairman of the Democratic party by being honest.

      Reply