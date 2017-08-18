Virginia gov bars demonstrations at Lee statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has signed an executive order temporarily banning any public demonstrations at a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.
McAuliffe signed the order Friday, saying it was necessary after a deadly white nationalist rally over a Lee statue in Charlottesville.
The Lee monument in Richmond is in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue, an iconic boulevard with several other Confederate statues. McAuliffe said allowing any large demonstration there would “create a safety hazard in the current circumstances.” The city was once the capital of the Confederacy.
Earlier this week a group supporting the preservation of Confederate monuments in Richmond canceled its plans to hold a rally next month because of the potential for violence.
4 comments
steve
The site of a peaceful demonstration by young people on Thursday is now off limits to future demonstrations. What’s the matter, McAuliffe? Does a demonstration that is peaceful, a demonstration where nobody got hurt,or a demonstration that didn’t blame Trump for everything wrong in the world,not fit into your game plan? Can’t take a chance a group of young people who get it right might show up again, huh?.
kelly
I think the headline should read Virginia Gov TEMPORARILY bans…Get it!!! IT’s TEMPORARY.. I.E. NOT A PERMANENT BAN. Way to spin the story.
steve
Kelly, see how long this “temporary” ban lasts. It’ll last until McAuliffe no longer needs it to further his Presidential aspirations. He’s a typical modern left-winger. You don’t get to be chairman of the Democratic by being honest.
steve
