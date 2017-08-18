WERQ up a sweat at Grand Rapids’ fitness event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It is the end of the work day, time card is punched but instead of heading home, lace up your sneakers because it is time to dance.

20 Monroe Live is hosting an AfterWERQ party on August 22 for those 13 years and older.

WERQ is a fitness workout that incorporates upbeat pop and hip-hop music into its high energy class.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with the dancing beginning at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

There will be more than five instructors to help teach this class. The event will also have other activities such as a photo booth, vendors, bar games and giveaways.

After WERQing up a sweat enjoy a cocktail or beverage at the post party.