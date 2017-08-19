2 arrested in Sturgis after Camaro stolen from garage

STURGIS, Mich. — Two people were arrested Saturday evening after a Chevrolet Camaro was stolen from a garage.

The Michigan State Police said that at 3 p.m. Saturday a red 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS was stolen from a residential garage in Park Township.

Through further investigation, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday two MSP troopers located the vehicle traveling southbound on South Nottawa Road in Sturgis. With assistance from the Sturgis Police Department, the troopers conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle as it was parked on Nottawa near Magnolia Avenue.

A suspect inside the vehicle was taken into custody. A second suspect, who was an accomplice, was arrested a short time later.

They were both lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

