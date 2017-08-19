GoFundMe page set up for teen killed in Allegan County crash

Posted 8:59 AM, August 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:00AM, August 19, 2017

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The family of a young girl killed in a car accident Thursday has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for funeral services.

Raven Ay-Shawnti Morrison, 18, from the Pullman area, was traveling northbound on Blue Star Highway when her vehicle was struck by a westbound vehicle traveling on 118th Avenue.

The  driver of the second vehicle involved, a 39-year-old man from Saugatuck, suffered critical injuries and was transported to the hospital by West Michigan Air Care. The female passenger sustained non life-threatening injuries.

So far, more than $3,000 has been raised of the family’s $5,000 goal.

The family hopes to also plant trees in her name at Bloomingdale High School and at Pullman Elementary.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment