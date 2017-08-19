× Holland man injured in truck/motorcycle crash

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in stable condition after hitting a pick up truck while riding on his motorcycle on Friday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department say it happened just before 9:30 PM Friday night at the intersection of New Holland Street and 152nd Avenue.

The motorcyclist struck the pick up truck as it was going through the intersection before he went off the road and into a blueberry field on the side of the road.

The motorcyclist is being identified as Jesse Frye, a 26 year old man from Holland. He is in stable condition at Butterworth Hospital.

This accident is still under investigation.