Cloud cover could affect West Michigan’s view of the solar eclipse

Posted 9:37 AM, August 19, 2017

The countdown continues to the partial solar eclipse in West Michigan.

It begins at 12:56 p.m. Monday and continues until 3:45 p.m. The prime time for viewing will be between 2:21 p.m and 2:23 p.m.

Cloud cover plays a large role in how much folks will be able to view the eclipse. We expect partly cloudy skies with high cumulus clouds, which can slightly block viewing the eclipse.

If mid-level clouds develop in the afternoon, West Michigan may have a more difficult time viewing the eclipse.

Everyone must wear solar eclipse glasses or use other safe practices to view the eclipse at all times.

