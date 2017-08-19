× Memorial ride planned Saturday for victim in farming accident

CALEDONIA, Mich. — A memorial bike ride is planned for Saturday to honor a West Michigan man killed in an industrial accident last month.

Dan Hibma died back on July 29 while trying to clean a grain elevator while working.

In response, a place that was near and dear to him The Caledonia Family Tavern has decided to put together a memorial bike ride.

Registration starts at 10:30 Saturday morning and kickstands are expected to go up by noon.

Tickets will cost you $20 per bike & $25 with a rider with all proceeds going towards Hibma’s family with hopes to purchase an engraved memorial bench in his honor.