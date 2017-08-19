× Sparta man seriously hurt when car flips in Spring Lake Township

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Sparta man was seriously injured when his car left a highway and flipped numerous times early Saturday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:50 a.m. Saturday a 36-year-old Sparta man was driving a 2004 Cadillac sedan southbound on U.S. 31 near Taft Street in Spring Lake Township at a high rate of speed when the car left the roadway, overturned numerous times and came to rest on the shoulder.

The driver was pinned in the car and had to be extricated.

He was transported to the hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The driver’s name is being withheld pending the possible filing of charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.