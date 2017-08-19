Trey Songz reaches plea deal in Detroit assault case

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: Trey Songz speaks onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on April 3, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner)

DETROIT (AP) — R&B singer Trey Songz has reached a deal with prosecutors to reduce a felony assault charge stemming from a concert in Detroit.

The 32-year-old artist pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of disturbing the peace in a Wayne County court. He will serve 18 months of probation.

Authorities say microphones and speakers were thrown from stage during his December concert at Joe Louis Arena. A police sergeant was punched. Police have said the singer became upset when told to end his performance.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer.

He apologized to the city on Friday, saying “I love Detroit.” He says he had no intention of causing a disturbance.

A September trial had been planned.

