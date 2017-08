× Vintage Market at Expo Center in Kalamazoo this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual Kalamazoo Vintage Market is taking over the Kalamazoo County Expo Center this weekend.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend to shop for different antiques and collectibles.

The market is open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information, search Kalamazoo’s Vintage Market on Facebook.